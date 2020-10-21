Maniesh Paul regrets not being able to touch Amitabh Bachchan's feet while latter shot for KBC 12

New Delhi: It is a known fact that Maniesh Paul is a huge admirer of Amitabh Bachchan sir and he has time and again expressed his fondness for the senior actor as and when possible.

Even recently on the legend's birthday, Maniesh Paul had shared a heartwarming note reminiscing his childhood memories of the senior actor.

Maniesh never misses an opportunity to meet Amitabh sir and whenever he finds out Amitabh Bachchan is shooting around he makes it a point to visit him and interact with him.

Recently, as Maniesh Paul was shooting for his show in the city, he got to know Amitabhji was shooting for KBC in the vicinity, he took the opportunity to meet Amitabh Bachchan in the break as he visited him on the sets.

The duo met after a long time given the pandemic and the lockdown across the nation.

Usually, whenever he meets the senior actor, he touches his feet and hugs him, however, in their recent encounter he regrets not being able to do owing to social distancing due to corona.

The actor-cum-host was overwhelmed to meet his idol after almost seven months of the lockdown and treasures the opportunity to have known him closely.

Maniesh Paul shared, "It is always a delightful pleasure to meet Amit sir, to be able to bask in the mesmerizing aura of the legend. He has been my inspiration growing up and he continues to inspire me even today, so whenever I get an opportunity to meet him, I make sure to grab it with open arms. In the lockdown, I haven't had the chance to meet him and hence when I got to know he was shooting for KBC just nearby where I was shooting for my show, I took the opportunity and visited him in the break. Given the entire pandemic situation, we are strictly following safety protocols, especially considering Amit sir's health conditions, hence I couldn't hug him or even touch his feet and I deeply regret it. However, it is always an overwhelming experience to even just interact with him."

Maniesh Paul had also shared the screen with Amitabh Bachchan as he co-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati in 2014 with the legend.