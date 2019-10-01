close

Manoj Bajpayee

Manoj Bajpayee, Pankaj Tripathi seek help for Bihar flood victims

Heavy rains in Bihar have claimed 43 lives and thousands have been affected.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Patna: As incessant monsoon floods wreak havoc across parts of India, especially Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, several celebrities including Manoj Bajpayee and Pankaj Tripathi, who hail from Bihar, have appealed to people to help the victims.

Manoj on Monday took to Twitter and wrote: "Dear friends, Bihar needs you. Please help, share and spread the word. Bihar CM Relief Fund: cmrf.bih.nic.in/users/home.aspx .... Help through Paytm: m.p-y.tm/Bihar."

"Hello everyone. We need your help to support those impacted by flooding in so many ways. Please contribute," Pankaj tweeted.

Heavy rains in Bihar have claimed 43 lives and thousands have been affected.

Due to the flooding, the schools have been closed till Tuesday, exams have been also been postponed and even date of official and private functions have been extended.

Actress Neetu Chandra, who also belongs to Bihar, found the situation scary.

Praying for the victims, Neetu wrote: "This is scary! All my people/family/friends/each and everyone in #Patna #Bihar Please take care of yourself. Apna aur apne elders ka dhayaan rakhiyega. I am praying."

 

 

Manoj BajpayeePankaj TripathiBihar flood victims
