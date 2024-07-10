Advertisement
Manthan's Debut Single 'Rencontre' Arrives On Major Streaming Platforms

Manthan has released his debut single song titled Rencontre

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 10, 2024, 06:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Manthan's Debut Single 'Rencontre' Arrives On Major Streaming Platforms Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: A Delhi-based singer-songwriter Manthan's debut track titled 'Rencontre' has been launched. This heartfelt love ballad is available on major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and YouTube Music. Rencontre means 'to meet' and this beautifully has been presented in his track which is on love and separation. 

Rencontre has a 2 minutes and 54 seconds. Interestingly, Manthan has written the English lyrics. Rencontre production and mixing are by Sharad Joshi, cover design by Ashutosh Shukla, Heba Alam, and Banyan Infomedia. Watch the music video here: 

On X (Formerly Twitter), Manthan wrote: "It was my silence that spoke for years, now my words will! Announcing the song-title very sooner! Please stay tuned!” 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manthan (@cestmanthan)

Fans have appreciated the track and have thronged his timeline on social media. Many congratulated the singer for his track release as well. 

