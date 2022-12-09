Manushi flies to Qatar to fulfill her dream of watching Messi at the FIFA World Cup

New Delhi: Manushi Chhillar, who is neck deep prepping for her yet unannounced big film, has taken a few days off and flown to Qatar to fulfil her dream of watching the talismanic Argentinian icon Lionel Messi play at the FIFA World Cup!

Manushi reveals, “It’s always been my dream to witness Lionel Messi play in front of my eyes. Being an ardent fan of his, I have been planning all these years to get a glimpse of his genius on the football pitch. There is a lot of chatter that this could be his last football World Cup.”

Manushi has always supported Argentina because of Messi and she is thrilled to soak in the electrifying energy of watching a World Cup football match in a packed stadium.

She says, “Argentina is in the knock out stages right now and so there was no chance that I would miss seeing him play against Netherlands which is a strong team! This is like a dream come true moment for me and I know I will be ecstatic to watch him play.”

The ethereally gorgeous actress adds, “I am really looking forward to witness the atmosphere and the euphoria of the stadium and cheer for Messi through the match! Most importantly this year, the World Cup is closer and I’m excited to witness the finals as well in person, instead of watch it on television like every other World Cup.”

On the work front, Manushi has just wrapped Tehran after her sparkling debut in Samrat Prithviraj for which she has won a lot of accolades.