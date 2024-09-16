Advertisement
MASABA GUPTA

Masaba Gupta Says Her Skin Was Compared To Om Puri; Recalls Being Trolled When She Started Her Makeup Brand

Masaba Gupta talks about facing brutal criticism for her looks and was called a bast**rd child.

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Sep 16, 2024, 02:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Mumbai: Masaba Gupta recently made her appearance on Fate D'Souza's podcast where she spoke about the cruelty she has faced due to several things. Recalling how she was trolled massively for starting her makeup brand Love Child. Masaba reveals her skin was compared to late veteran actor Om Puri and more. 

She even recalled how she was teased by boys when she was a professional tennis player,” There was a lot of catcalling from the boys about my body. I was a professional tennis player, so I had these broad shoulders and ripped arms and legs. I also developed very early, so I was not dainty, or feminine, so it was like where is this thing from? I was very happy in my own bubble in school, I did my own thing. I didn’t make great friends in school which I regret apart 2-3 of them.”

Watch the video of Masaba Gupta talking about the trolling she faced for being born out of wedlock and more.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Faye D’Souza (@fayedsouza)

Masaba even revealed she was called a bastard child, as her mother Neena Gupta had her before marriage, “It was used against me 100 percent, it was public and it was very interesting because the kids would speak about it like adults. I could hear them repeating something they heard in their house. One kid went on to say, ‘Hey bast**d, I believe you are a bast**d child’. This was when I was in the 7th grade. A lot of people also didn’t understand how I looked physically or why I looked like that”.

Masaba is a successful entrepreneur and fashion designer today and she is all set to embrace motherhood.

 

