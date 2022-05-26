हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Meera Chopra

Meera Chopra debuts at Cannes 2022, attends Better World Fund event

On the professional front, Meera has projects coming in multiple languages and her next Hindi project, Safed's first look was recently unveiled by music maestro AR Rahman at the Cannes Film Festival. 

Meera Chopra debuts at Cannes 2022, attends Better World Fund event

New Delhi: Actress Meera Chopra made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival this year. The actress, who was there to unveil the first look of her upcoming film ‘Safed’, slayed at the red carpet in a dreamy red outfit. While there at Cannes, Meera also made her debut appearance at an event for the Better World Fund, which is the premier educational and advocacy platform driving support for the United Nations and its causes in the United States of America. The event was attended by several Hollywood celebrities including actor Jimmy Jean Louis and Sharon Stone.

A thrilled and honoured Meera is ecstatic about this opportunity. She says, "Everyone wants their work to have a positive influence on the world and make a difference and it's opportunities like these that make me believe that my work is heading in that direction too. To be able to show my support for the cause on such a global platform is an honour that I will always keep close to my heart, hoping that it creates a positive change in the world.

 

On the professional front, Meera has projects coming in multiple languages and her next Hindi project, Safed's first look was recently unveiled by music maestro AR Rahman at the Cannes Film Festival. The film also features young actor Abhay Verma and is directed by Sandeep Singh.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Meera ChopraCannes 2022Better World FundSafed
Next
Story

Nawazuddin Siddiqui to commence shooting international project ‘Laxman Lopez’ in December in NYC

Must Watch

PT3M33S

Om Prakash Chautala's lawyer sought concession in punishment