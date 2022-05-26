Meera Chopra debuts at Cannes 2022, attends Better World Fund event

New Delhi: Actress Meera Chopra made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival this year. The actress, who was there to unveil the first look of her upcoming film ‘Safed’, slayed at the red carpet in a dreamy red outfit. While there at Cannes, Meera also made her debut appearance at an event for the Better World Fund, which is the premier educational and advocacy platform driving support for the United Nations and its causes in the United States of America. The event was attended by several Hollywood celebrities including actor Jimmy Jean Louis and Sharon Stone.

A thrilled and honoured Meera is ecstatic about this opportunity. She says, "Everyone wants their work to have a positive influence on the world and make a difference and it's opportunities like these that make me believe that my work is heading in that direction too. To be able to show my support for the cause on such a global platform is an honour that I will always keep close to my heart, hoping that it creates a positive change in the world.

On the professional front, Meera has projects coming in multiple languages and her next Hindi project, Safed's first look was recently unveiled by music maestro AR Rahman at the Cannes Film Festival. The film also features young actor Abhay Verma and is directed by Sandeep Singh.