Meet Nishi Singh, The Famous Celebrity MUA Who Did Nita Ambani's Makeup For NMACC Event

New Delhi: In the world of glamour and glitz, looking exceptionally gorgeous and classy tops the list. Be it our actors, actresses or prominent personalities - everyone makes sure to step out looking their best and why not! The importance of Hair And Make-up artistes (MUAs) is as high as ever in the showbiz world today. One such famous celebrity Hair and Makeup artiste is Nishi Singh, who has over a decade of experience to boast about and her worked with some of the biggest Bollywood stars. Not just this, her impressive portfolio includes blockbuster films such as "Dhadak," "Jug Jugg Jeeyo," "Bhool Bhulaiya 2," "Prithviraj," "Ajeeb Daastaans," and "Ghost Stories."

WHO IS NISHI SINGH?

Nishi Singh has collaborated closely with many renowned celebrities like Nita Ambani, Gauri Khan, Mira Kapoor, Karan Johar, Shaheen Bhatt and actress such as Kiara Advani, Rashmika Mandanna, Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Vani kapoor, Manushi Chillar, Athiya Shetty, Yami Gautam, Bhumi Pednekar, Malvika Mohanan, Raashi Khanna, Mrunal Thakur , Fatima Sana Sheikh, Nayanthara, Tabu, Radhika Madan and Malaika Arora, among others.

The celebrity makeup specialist gets candid about her experience working with Nita Ambani for NMACC and A-lister celebs like Kiara Advani and Yami Gautam for their films.

MEET NITA AMBANI'S MAKE-UP ARTIST:

Describing her working experience with Nita Ambani, she shared, "Working with Nita Ambani was an extraordinary experience. Although I was excited to collaborate with her, I also felt nervous given her impressive accomplishments and her recent launch of NMACC, which she describes as her dream. As a trained classical dancer and artist, she is a woman of substance. Despite my initial nervousness, I thoroughly enjoyed working with her. The end result was fantastic, and Nita Ma'am was pleased with the outcome. I would relish the opportunity to work with her again in the future."

She further mentioned, "I had the pleasure of doing Nita Ambani Ma'am's makeup for her two performances which happened after the inauguration. I was absolutely mesmerized by her stage presence and performance. The way she carries herself is simply breathtaking and almost dreamlike. She is a true performer who inspires others to push themselves to be their best. It was an incredible experience working with her, and I feel honoured to have been a part of it."

She also recalls her working experience with Kiara Advani for Jug Jugg Jeeyo and shares, "I had the pleasure of working for the first time with Kiara Advani in Jug Jugg Jeeyo. I was impressed by her ability to keep things simple and authentic, and her belief that less is always more. She provided me with the freedom to work creatively on her, which made for a phenomenal experience. Kiara is an artist who values the creativity of her team members and ensures that everyone is given equal importance. It was an honor to work with her."

Talking about her upcoming projects she tells, "OMG 2 is one of my upcoming projects, where I did the makeup for Yami Gautam. I also did hairstyling for Rashi Khanna in Dharma Production's Yodha and Janhvi Kapoor in Mr and Mrs Mahi."

Sharing her excitement about OMG 2, Nishi Singh said, "I am eagerly anticipating the release of OMG 2! Her look in the film is simple yet character-driven, and I am confident that it will be a hit. Working with Yami Gautam was a moment of pride for me, as she is an incredibly talented actress. Her flawless performances left me awestruck, and I was impressed with her dedication and hard work. It was an honour to work with such a gifted artist."