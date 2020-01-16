Meghan Markle makes first public appearance after stepping back from Royal duties

Washington DC: Days after announcing her step-back from the royal responsibilities, Meghan Markle on Wednesday stepped out for the first time to visit the Downtown Eastside Women`s Centre in Vancouver, reported Fox News.

As shared on the Facebook page of the centre, Markle had tea and discussed the issues faced by women in the community.

The centre also shared a picture of Markle Standing with other women.

"Look who we had tea with today! The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, visited us today to discuss issues affecting women in the community," read the caption of the picture.

Markle has been living in Canada with her eight-month-old son Archie, while her husband Prince Harry is following the `Sandringham Summit` which is a meeting between the Royal Family in London.

The meeting was called by Queen Elizabeth II to discuss Harry and Markle`s roles in the Royal Family after their announcement of stepback from the duties.

According to People magazine, Harry is expected to join Markle after hosting the Rugby League World Cup 2021 draws at Buckingham Palace on Thursday.