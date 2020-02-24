Melania, Ivanka Trump exude elegance with subtle yet stylish outfits

Ahmedabad: Exuding elegance, US President Donald Trump`s wife Melania Trump and daughter Ivanka Trump arrived in Gujarat`s Ahmedabad on Monday noon ahead of the `Namastey Trump` event.

First Lady Melania descended the Air Force One wearing a full-sleeved wide-legged white jumpsuit paired with a deep green coloured knotted belt, accentuating her waist. Melania kept her hair loose with a neat middle partition and slight waves at the ends.

(Pic Courtesy: IANS)

On the other hand, President`s daughter Ivanka kept it minimal yet classy with her light turquoise coloured dress bearing contrasting floral print in pink colour, with a bow at the neckline. She kept her hair rod straight in a middle parting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the US President Donald Trump on Monday as he arrived at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on his first official visit to India in a bid to strengthen ties between the two countries.

Trump is slated to address the `Namastey Trump` event at Motera Stadium in the city. He will later visit the Taj Mahal in Agra before departing for Delhi.