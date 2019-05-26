close

Michael Moore

Michael Moore slams President Donald Trump at Cannes gala

The director of last year's anti-Trump documentary "Fahrenheit 11/9", said, "Picasso said ‘Art is the lie that enables us to realise the truth.' 

Cannes: Filmmaker Michael Moore took a jibe at US President Donald Trump at the 72nd Cannes Film Festivals closing ceremony here on saturday.

Moore made the most of his time on stage when he presented the Jury Prize, which was a tie between France's "Les Miserables" and Brazil's "Bacurau", Moore, reported deadline.com.

The director of last year's anti-Trump documentary "Fahrenheit 11/9", said, "Picasso said ‘Art is the lie that enables us to realise the truth.' Or, as we say in America, Trump is the lie that enables us, well, more lying.

"Art in dark times is what has helped saved humanity. It's the arts and the filmmakers who inspired the masses to not give up, to not despair, to think, to laugh at the madness, to mourn the losses, to rise up and defeat the insanity with love."

At a press conference, Cannes Fest Jury Head Alejandro Gonzalez Iñárritu concurred with Moore's onstage remarks, saying: "Art is a reflection of the world... Art can see the future in a past edition."

 

 

