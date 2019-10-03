Milind Soman shares a major throwback pic on social media

Mumbai: It's Throwback Thursday for model-actor-fitness enthusiast Milind Soman. He has uploaded a 31-year-old picture of himself on social media.

Sharing his old look, Milind,53, wrote: "1990...when I used to shave, wear suits and shoes..age 24."

In the picture, Milind is seen dressed in suit and tie.

On seeing Milind's throwback picture, his fans went weak in knees and started praising him.

One user wrote: "You define that age is just a number."

Another one commented: "Oh my forever crush."

"How many times you will take my heart," tweeted a user.

But best comment was posted by Milind's wife Ankita Konwar.

Reacting to Milind's caption, Ankita wrote: "Then entered Ankita".

Milind was recently seen on the web show "Four More Shots Please". He is best known as Captain Vyom and for appearing in Alisha Chinai's video of "Made In India".