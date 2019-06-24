Mimi Chakraborty wishes newly-weds Nusrat Jahan and Nikhil Jain with wonderful pics - Check out

New Delhi: Actress and Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mimi Chakraborty picked out two best pictures to wish her colleague Nusrat Jahan on her wedding to businessman Nikhil Jain.

The post comes a couple of days after Nusrat and Nikhil married in a two-part wedding ceremony in the picturesque location of Turkey's Bodrum. Mimi too attended the wedding, apart from their respective families and close friends.

To wish her friend a very happy married life, Mimi shared a picture each with Nusrat and Nikhil from one of the pre-wedding ceremonies and captioned the post as, "A journey to remember. May you both live the path of happiness together forever."

"Thank you bonua for being beside me all the time," read Nursat's comment on the post.

Mimi and Nusrat are both first-time MPs. They were elected from Jadavpur and Basirhat, respectively.

After having a traditional wedding, the couple hosted a dreamy white wedding. For the first ceremony, Nusrat opted for a red lehenga and Nikhil donned a white sherwani. Their outfits were designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. For the second ceremony, Nusrat looked stunning in a white gown while Nikhil complemented her in a black suit.

The newly-weds have planned a reception in Kolkata on July 4.