Nusrat Jahan Nikhil Jain wedding

Mimi Chakraborty wishes newly-weds Nusrat Jahan and Nikhil Jain with wonderful pics - Check out

"A journey to remember. May you both live the path of happiness together forever," Mimi Chakraborty wrote for Nusrat Jahan and Nikhil Jain.

Mimi Chakraborty wishes newly-weds Nusrat Jahan and Nikhil Jain with wonderful pics - Check out
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@mimichakraborty

New Delhi: Actress and Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mimi Chakraborty picked out two best pictures to wish her colleague Nusrat Jahan on her wedding to businessman Nikhil Jain.

The post comes a couple of days after Nusrat and Nikhil married in a two-part wedding ceremony in the picturesque location of Turkey's Bodrum. Mimi too attended the wedding, apart from their respective families and close friends. 

To wish her friend a very happy married life, Mimi shared a picture each with Nusrat and Nikhil from one of the pre-wedding ceremonies and captioned the post as, "A journey to remember. May you both live the path of happiness together forever."  

"Thank you bonua for being beside me all the time," read Nursat's comment on the post.

Take a look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A journey to remember #thenjaffair @nusratchirps @nikhiljain09 May u both live the path of happiness together forever

A post shared by Mimi (@mimichakraborty) on

Thank you for sharing the pictures, Mimi!

Mimi and Nusrat are both first-time MPs. They were elected from Jadavpur and Basirhat, respectively.

In case you missed the pictures from Nusrat and Nikhil's wedding, we have it collated for you here.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Towards a happily ever after with @nikhiljain09 

A post shared by Nusrat (@nusratchirps) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

New circle of life #thenjaffair @nusratchirps

A post shared by Nikhil Jain (@nikhiljain09) on

 

After having a traditional wedding, the couple hosted a dreamy white wedding. For the first ceremony, Nusrat opted for a red lehenga and Nikhil donned a white sherwani. Their outfits were designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. For the second ceremony, Nusrat looked stunning in a white gown while Nikhil complemented her in a black suit. 

The newly-weds have planned a reception in Kolkata on July 4. 

