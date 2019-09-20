Mira Rajput congratulates 'little baby brother' Ishaan Khatter for his first IIFA award

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter bagged his first IIFA award for his debut film Dhadak. He was given the award by his superstar brother Shahid Kapoor and his sister-in-law Mira Rajput couldn't be happier.

Sharing a picture from the event, Mira wrote, "Congratulations little baby brother. Proud of you. #FIRSTIIFA."

Ishaan walked away with the IIFA Best Male Debut award for Dhadak while in the female category Sara bagged the award for Kedarnath.

Talking about his big win, Ishaan told IANS, "Fifteen years ago my brother, who is 15 years older than me, won his first IIFA award. Here I am receiving mine from his hands. This is truly special. I have a lot of people to thank but I have to start with him. I have always looked up to him and he has always been my idol. I don’t think I will ever be able to repay what he has given me but I hope I can make him smile like this always."

Ishaan forayed into cinema with Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi’s Beyond The Cloud. On the work front, Ishaan is busy prepping for his next titled Khaali Peeli, which also stars Ananya Panday.