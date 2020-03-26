Mira Rajput posts unseen pic from her pre-wedding ceremony, 'misses the moment'!

New Delhi: Amid the 21-day lockdown in place to curb the deadly novel coronavirus, every citizen of the country is advised to adhere to the order of staying home to ensure safety. Our celebs are finding their own ways of passing the time they have in hand all this while.

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput Kapoor took to Instagram and posted a throwback picture of hers. The photo is from her pre-wedding festivity where she can be seen posing with family members. Mira's photo caption reads, "Down memory lane... It’s the bittersweet memories that are etched most strongly in one’s heart. Missing the moment, missing the company, missing the celebration."

She can be seen flaunting the beautiful baby pink chooda and kaleeras hanging from her arms.

Shahid and Delhi-based Mira Rajput got married on July 7, 2015, in Gurgaon. It was a private affair with just family and close friends in attendance.

The duo got blessed with a baby girl named Misha on August 26, 2016, and welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Zain in September 2018.

Hubby Shahid Kapoor had a fun chat session on Twitter where he interacted with his fans and gave some hilarious replies.

Meanwhile, the pandemic flu has claimed over 21,000 lives globally.