close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput shares adorable pic of baby Zain and it will melt your heart—See pic

The munchkin's picture is surely going to break the internet. It already has garnered over 1,23,344 likes so far.

Mira Rajput shares adorable pic of baby Zain and it will melt your heart—See pic
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Shahid Kapoor's gorgeous wifey Mira Rajput is now quite popular on social media. She has a solid 1.9 million follower list on Instagram and she makes sure to keep her account up-to-date with fresh and regular posts.

Mira recently took to Instagram and shared an adorable picture of baby Zain. The picture is too cute for words and we would want the readers to straight away check it out. In the caption, she wrote: “You’ve got this Mama” #babybear #zizou”.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“You’ve got this Mama”  #babybear #zizou

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on

Baby Zain looks cutesy in a sleeve-less white summery tee with a black hairband making him look super cool. The innocent expressions on his face are too adorable.

The munchkin's picture is surely going to break the internet. It already has garnered over 1,23,344 likes so far.

Shahid and Mira got hitched on July 7, 2015, in Gurgaon. It was a private affair with just family and close friends in attendance. The duo got blessed with a baby girl named Misha on August 26, 2016.

The couple welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Zain in September last year. The duo has is often spotted chilling at various party hubs in Mumbai and is seen as one of the most good-looking couples around.

 

Tags:
Mira RajputShahid KapoorZain Kapoormisha kapoor
Next
Story

Taapsee Pannu spends time with children battling cancer—See photos

Must Watch

PT1M59S

Congress stages protest outside Parliament, alleges democracy undermined in Karnataka and Goa