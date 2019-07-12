Mira Rajput shares adorable pic of baby Zain and it will melt your heart—See pic

New Delhi: Shahid Kapoor's gorgeous wifey Mira Rajput is now quite popular on social media. She has a solid 1.9 million follower list on Instagram and she makes sure to keep her account up-to-date with fresh and regular posts.

Mira recently took to Instagram and shared an adorable picture of baby Zain. The picture is too cute for words and we would want the readers to straight away check it out. In the caption, she wrote: “You’ve got this Mama” #babybear #zizou”.

Baby Zain looks cutesy in a sleeve-less white summery tee with a black hairband making him look super cool. The innocent expressions on his face are too adorable.

The munchkin's picture is surely going to break the internet. It already has garnered over 1,23,344 likes so far.

Shahid and Mira got hitched on July 7, 2015, in Gurgaon. It was a private affair with just family and close friends in attendance. The duo got blessed with a baby girl named Misha on August 26, 2016.

The couple welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Zain in September last year. The duo has is often spotted chilling at various party hubs in Mumbai and is seen as one of the most good-looking couples around.