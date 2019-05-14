Mira Rajput spotted outside gym, and it's her yellow sipper which hogs attention—See pics

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's stunning wifey Mira Rajput is a fitness enthusiast who is often clicked outside the gym these days. The mother of two kids is sweating out all the extra kilos at the Bandra gym and we are loving her workout style.

She was recently spotted wearing a grey ganji and black tights with a black cross-body sling bag. This time she was busy talking to someone on the phone while the paps were at their duty. She smiled and went ahead as the shutterbugs went clicking. Check out the pictures:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

But, what caught our attention was the bright yellow sipper which she carried in her hand. It looked cutesy and just as everyone needs to stay dehydrated during workouts, makes for a cool accessory to carry with you to the gym as well.

Shahid and Mira got hitched on July 7, 2015, in Gurgaon. It was a private affair with just family and close friends in attendance. The duo got blessed with a baby girl named Misha on August 26, 2016.

The couple welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Zain in September last year. The duo has is often spotted chilling at various party hubs in Mumbai and is seen as one of the most good-looking couples around.

On the work front, Shahid will be seen in 'Kabir Singh' with Kiara Advani, which is the Hindi remake of Telugu superhit 'Arjun Reddy' starring Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in lead roles.