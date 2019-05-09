close

Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput steps out wearing ash grey gym wear, looks charming – See pics

Mira Rajput steps out wearing ash grey gym wear, looks charming – See pics
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's pretty wifey Mira Rajput Kapoor has turned into a gym freak much like her hubby dearest. The Delhi-based Mira was recently spotted outside her gym in Mumbai and she looked ravishing.

The stunner celeb wife donned an ash grey colour gym wear and carried cross body black bag. To keep oneself hydrated during summers, water is supremely essential while working out, therefore, Mira was spotted with an orange sipper in her hand.

Check out her pictures:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Mira noticed the paparazzi and smiled at them while she went inside her car. She is a fitness enthusiast who is often spotted outside the gym and many times both Shahid and Mira gym together.

Shahid and Mira got hitched on July 7, 2015, in Gurgaon. It was a private affair with just family and close friends in attendance. The duo got blessed with a baby girl named Misha on August 26, 2016.

The couple welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Zain in September last year. The duo has is often spotted chilling at various party hubs in Mumbai and is seen as one of the most good-looking couples around.

On the work front, Shahid will be seen in 'Kabir Singh' with Kiara Advani, which is the Hindi remake of Telugu superhit 'Arjun Reddy' starring Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in lead roles.

 

