Mira Rajput's latest pic with son Zain is too cute for words!

New Delhi: Shahid Kapoor's doting wifey Mira Rajput Kapoor is a hands-on mommy to her two kids—Misha and Zain. The young and pretty Mira is an avid user of the social media platform and most often shares incredible posts which are either pictures or videos.

Mira shared a picture of her toddler son Zain as her Instagram story and we must say that it's too cute for words. She is holding her baby and looks like a picture perfect photo. Check out the screen grab here:

Shahid and Mira got hitched on July 7, 2015, in Gurgaon. It was a private affair with just family and close friends in attendance. The duo got blessed with a baby girl named Misha on August 26, 2016.

The couple welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Zain in September last year.

The duo has is often spotted chilling at various party hubs in Mumbai and is seen as one of the most good-looking couples around.

Hubby Shahid is busy working on 'Kabir Singh' with Kiara Advani, which is the Hindi remake of Telugu superhit 'Arjun Reddy' starring Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in lead roles.