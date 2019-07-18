close

Miranda Lambert

Miranda Lambert hints at new song with video of husband Brendan McLoughlin

The 35-year-old actor captioned the click with the name of her new single, adding a reference to her husband's impressive washboard abs.

Photo courtesy: Instagram

Washington DC: American singer-songwriter Miranda Lambert shared a hot, steamy video of her husband Brendan McLoughlin on Wednesday to promote her upcoming single.

In the clip, Brendan can be seen doing laundry sans a shirt.

"Come on, really?" McLoughlin said when he realised that he was been recorded, but not before the musician zooms in on the NYPD officer's six-pack.

The 35-year-old actor captioned the click with the name of her new single, adding a reference to her husband's impressive washboard abs. "It All Comes Out In The Wash (board)". Tomorrow 6 am ET put that sucker on spin. House husband shirtless promo vol 1," she captioned the post.

The couple got hitched in a secret wedding and announced the news earlier this year in February.

"In honor of Valentine's Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched!" the 'Gunpowder and Lead' singer wrote in an Instagram post while announcing the news of her wedding. Lambert was previously married to fellow country artist Blake Shelton from 2011-2015.

"My heart is full. Thank you, Brendan McLoughlin, for loving me for.... me," she added.

A friend of Lambert's told PEOPLE after the wedding news broke that she "truly is happier than ever.

Tags:
Miranda LambertMiranda Lambert songMiranda Lambert husband
