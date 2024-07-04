Mirzapur 3: When Ali Fazal Revealed He Was Warned By Big Directors NOT To Do The Show; Told Him It Will Be Bad For His Career

New Delhi: Can you imagine anyone and not Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit? No right? Let’s not even try, but did you know there was a time when Ali Fazal was told that Mirzapur would be bad for his career? Yes, you read it right.

Mirzapur is one of the most successful web series and all the actors gained extreme popularity with this show including Ali Fazal. While getting candid after the success of the first season, Ali revealed to Indiatimes that he was warned by four big directors not to do the show.

Ali told Indiatimes, "Four very big directors of Bollywood told me, Mirzapur will be bad for my career, anyway its a true reminder for everyone that times are changing and there is a lot of new talent.

Also, there is the Sacred Games series which has been appreciated on the web by far, and of course, there are other few shows too, and now Mirzapur is considered a sensible show, barring the violence."

Ali even revealed that Mirzapur producers fought to have him as Guddu Bhaiya in the show, and admitted that he would have been the producer of the show of he hadn't cast Ali Fazal as during that time no one would have imagined him doing such a show and the character that he pulled out.

Ali Fazal made his debut on OTT with Mirzapur on 2018 and today he is the OTT king. Ali Fazal is one of the most loved and underrated actors in Bollywood. The star boy made his entry in the film industry with a small yet impactful role as 'Joy' in Rajkumar Hirani's 3 Idiots.

Mirzapur 3 is all set to release on July 5, 2024, and fans are eagerly waiting for the show.

Ali is married to Bollywood actress Richa Chadha and the couple are eagerly waiting to welcome their first child in the world.