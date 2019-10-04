Miss Diva Supranational 2019 talks of breaking stereotypes

New Delhi: Noida girl Shefali Sood, who recently won Miss Diva Supranational 2019 title, says beauty pageants are not a cakewalk and one needs to fight for their place there.

According to the Sood, her journey to the crown has been a "long one". The 24-year-old moved to Mumbai just to make it to the beauty pageant scene and participated in Miss India 2017 and Miss Diva in 2018.

"I'm not a skinny girl with a conventional body type. But you have to fight for your place and defy all stereotypes to stand here," she told IANS. "I will not lie, I lived a very monotonous, disciplined life, but in the end, it's all worth it," she added.

Sood is now preparing herself for Miss Supranational 2019. She is also looking at acting offers from Bollywood. And if that's not enough, there's also a self-help book in the works.