Mohit Raina is a shy person, says Dia Mirza

Mumbai: Actress Dia Mirza, who will be seen along with actor Mohit Raina in the upcoming web show "Kaafir", says the latter is the shiest actor she has ever worked with.

"Mohit is the shiest co-actor I've ever worked with. He took about 15 days to open up... even more than the little girl who plays my daughter in the show," Dia said in a statement.

Dia also finds the "Uri: The Surgical Strike" actor naughty apart from being shy.

She added: "It's said quiet children are the naughtiest and he is just like that! He is a complete joy to work with.

"He takes a little time to reveal himself because he is shy but full of energy. He is naughty, in a nice way and I think he has the kindest eyes."

The show was shot in Himachal Pradesh and Mumbai.

Directed by Sonam Nair, "Kaafir" will stream on OTT platform ZEE5 from June 15.