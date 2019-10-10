Mommy Amrita Singh applies 'kala tika' to Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim to ward off evil and it's too cute—Watch

New Delhi: Every desi mother does it and so we all know it by now! Proud mommy Amrita Singh kept a close watch as her kids Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan shot their first magazine cover together.
And guess what? Mommy Amrita Singh's boomerang video of applying a Kala Tika with her kajal stick on Sara and Ibrahim to ward off evil is every Indian mom ever.
Several fan clubs shared it on social media and it's the best thing on the internet today. Watch it here:
Sara is a very God-loving child and has immense respect for every belief. She is also an extremely disciplined girl, be it her work or her mind and body, I see the effort she puts in every day to keep the balance and that’s really commendable.’ ‘Ibrahim is the “old soul in our home. He’s kind and gentle and has the most sorted mind. He’s gifted with the ability to face the harshest truth with a brave smile and a strong will to overcome any shortcomings. But, the one problem I have with them is that they are both extremely messy and untidy! #amritasingh . . #امريتا_سينغ عن #سارة_علي_خان و #ابراهيم_علي_خان "سارة هي طفلة محبة لله للغاية وتحظى باحترام كبير لكل إيمان إنها أيضًا فتاة منضبطة للغاية ، سواء كان ذلك في عملها أم عقلها وجسمها ، أرى الجهد الذي تبذله كل يوم للحفاظ على التوازن وهذا أمر يستحق الثناء حقًا. إبراهيم هو الروح في بيتنا انه لطيف ولديه العقل الأكثر فرزًا إنه موهوب بالقدرة على المواجهة الحقيقة بابتسامة شجاعة وإرادة قوية للتغلب على أي عيوب أو مشاكل لكن المشكلة الوحيدة التي أواجهها معهم هي أنهم فوضويون للغاية وغير منظمون! "
To keep the 'buri nazar' away from kids, usually, mommies apply a black mark (Kala Tika) using a kohl stick to their children.
Sara had shared the magazine shoot pictures of Hello India where the brother-sister duo looked simply breathtaking. They looked like replicas of their parents—Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh.
The pictures were loved by fans and received a warm response online.
On the work front, Sara is busy with 'Coolie No. 1' remake with Varun Dhawan and Imtiaz Ali's remake of 'Love Aaj Kal' with Kartik Aaryan.
Ibrahim meanwhile is yet to make his grand entry into the world of movies.