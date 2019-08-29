close

Sonakshi Sinha

More kids should be encouraged to play sports: Sonakshi Sinha

August 29 marks the 114th birth anniversary of hockey legend Dhyan Chand that is celebrated as National Sports Day in India.

More kids should be encouraged to play sports: Sonakshi Sinha

Mumbai: On National Sports Day on Thursday, actress Sonakshi Sinha recalled her "best memories from school while playing all the sports I love". She is also game for encouraging kids to take up sports.

"I think more kids should be encouraged to play sports. I have the best memories from school while playing all the sports I love, like volleyball, tennis, basketball and throwball. It not only keeps you fit and healthy, but also builds character and I feel so fortunate that I was able to play while growing up," said Sonakshi.

