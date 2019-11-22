More offers coming my way after 'Kabir Singh': Akhil Sachdeva

Mumbai: Singer Akhil Sachdeva, who wooed the audience with his song "Tera ban jaunga" from "Kabir Singh" earlier this year, says he has witnessed a lot of changes in his life after the film's humongous success.

"After 'Kabir Singh', people showered me with a lot of love and a lot more offers started coming my way. I am glad that my song got the right platform. The song is truly a blessing," he said.

And now his 9 year old song "O Saajna" is part of Ekta Kapoor's web show "Broken...But Beautiful 2".

Penned and sung by Akhil, "O Saajna" is a soulful song.

"This song has been an integral part of my journey and when I made Ekta Ma'am hear it , she loved the same and said yes in one go. 'O Saajna' is a song where no changes have been made, from the lyrics to the music, everything remains the same. Sunny M.R. has done a fantastic job in keeping the vibe and feel same but added some live instrumentation to give it a fresh feel," Akhil added.