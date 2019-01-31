हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Actress Mouni Roy, who made a successful Bollywood debut with "Gold" last year, is looking forward to be a showstopper at the Lakme Fashion Week ramp at its Summer/Resort 2019 here on Friday.

Mouni Roy excited to make LFW ramp debut

Mumbai: Actress Mouni Roy, who made a successful Bollywood debut with "Gold" last year, is looking forward to be a showstopper at the Lakme Fashion Week ramp at its Summer/Resort 2019 here on Friday.

Mouni, who worked extensively in television before making a foray into films, will walk the ramp for designer Payal Singhal`s `Qo`shilish`, which is being presented in collaboration with handbags brand Caprese.

The actress said in a statement: "I met Payal five years back, and luckily for her, her superlative designs and outfits precede the beautiful and kind person she is.

"I love her and her clothes. I remember telling her a year later that I want to walk for you and she said she will make it happen, and she did. I couldn`t be happier for the fact that my first LFW walk is for her."

Mouni said it makes her believe more in the mantra: "Follow your dreams, they do come true."

With `Qo`shilish, which means confluence in Uzbek, Singhal will trace the historic journey along the Silk Route, and showcase how creativity is not bound by boundaries or borders.

