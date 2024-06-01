Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2753989
NewsLifestylePeople
MOUNI ROY

Mouni Roy Flaunts Her Perfect Curves In Sizzling Blue Bikini, Actress' Beach Clicks Go Viral

Recently, Mouni took to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of ravishing bikini clicks and it has taken over the social media. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jun 01, 2024, 02:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Mouni Roy Flaunts Her Perfect Curves In Sizzling Blue Bikini, Actress' Beach Clicks Go Viral Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Mouni Roy is one of the top actresses in the industry today. She has been making headlines for her stunning bold looks and her recent pictures have yet again taken the internet by storm. Recently, Mouni took to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of ravishing bikini clicks and it has taken over the social media. 

On Friday, the actress took to her Insta handle and shared a bunch of pictures in which she was seen flaunting her curves in a blue bikini. Mouni escaped for a vacation in Bali and recently dropped in a series of ravishing bikini photos, flaunting her curves. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye and fire emojis. Fans called her 'Stunner!!!' 'A piece of art,' another one commented. 

Mouni is very active on social media and often shares her sizzling hot pictures and videos treating her fans. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

On the film front, Mouni was seen in the web series Showtime which also starred Emraan Hashmi, Mahima Makwana, Rajeev Khandelwal, Shriya Saran, Vishal Vashishtha, Neeraj Madhav, Vijay Raaz and Naseeruddin Shah in pivotal roles.

She received a lot of appreciation for her performance in the sci-fi action film 'Brahmastra: Part 1" which also starred Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. She was recently seen in the series titled Sultan of Delhi. The show also stars Anupriya Goenka, Harleen Sethi and Tahir Raj Bhasin in key roles. 

Mouni will be next seen in the upcoming sci-fi horror comedy film 'The Virgin Tree' along with actors Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Singh and Palak Tiwari. Helmed by Sidhaant Sachdev, the official release date of the film is still awaited.  

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Politics on water crisis in Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: When will the severity of heatwave decrease?
DNA Video
DNA: Value of Rs 10 note is Rs 6.90 lakh!
DNA Video
DNA: Muslim Women busy in opening 'accounts'!
DNA Video
DNA: Big news for health insurance people
DNA Video
DNA: Will result 'change' due to Modi's efforts?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Recognized' cancer hospital..in 'hut'?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Analysis' of last phase of voting
DNA Video
DNA: What is the secret of China's 'Dinosaur Mountain'?
DNA Video
DNA: 2 killed, as SUV in convoy of Brij Bhushan’s son Karan Bhushan hits bike