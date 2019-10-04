Mouni Roy gives festive vibes in a pink lehenga—Pics inside

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Mouni Roy makes headlines with every new social media post. The gorgeous diva has a huge fan-following with over 9.8 million followers on Instagram. She is quite active on the photo and video sharing platform and her fans eagerly await her uploads.

In her latest pics, Mouni exudes major festive vibes in a pink lehenga. The outfit's grace increases tenfold with matching traditional jewellery.

Check out Mouni's posts here;

The look is for her upcoming film 'Made in China' promotions. Actor Rajkummar Rao plays the male lead in the film and its trailer had raised the curiosity level for the release.

Mouni is a big name in the Indian television industry and made a successful transit to Bollywood last year. She made her big-screen debut with Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' in 2018 and received heaps of praises for her work. She played Akki's wife in the film and won hearts with her performance.

The actress was last seen in John Abraham starrer RAW: Romeo Akbar Walter.

Apart from 'Made in China' she will also be seen playing a negative role in Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Brahmastra'.