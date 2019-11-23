Mouni Roy gives major boss lady vibes in these pics

New Delhi: The gorgeous Mouni Roy is often making headlines due to her 'oh-so-perfect' looks. She is a big name in the television industry and made a successful transition into films with Akshay Kumar starrer 'Gold' last year. Since then, she has starred content-rich films and has interesting projects up her sleeve.

Being an avid social media user, Mouni took to Instagram recently and shared pics in a blue formal suit. The actress gives major boss lady vibes as she strikes a pose while sitting in the car.

Check out her post here:

The caption is, “Work ummm dip , swim & dine @_fashionismyreligion @fmrthestore #workworkwork ...”

Mouni was last seen in 'Made in China' along with Rajkummar Rao. The film helmed by Mikhil Musale released in theatres on October 25. Even though the film failed to weave magic at box office, her performance was admired and lauded by her fans.

Up next, she will be seen playing a negative role in Alia Bhatt- Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Brahmastra'.