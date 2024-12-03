Mouni Roy Sizzles In Golden Dress At High And Mighty Fashion Event In Hyderabad - Pics

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Mouni Roy recently graced a brand's launch event in Hyderabad, mesmerising everyone with her enchanting presence. The entrepreneur-actress opened the show with a breathtaking performance, looking ethereal in a stunning gold ensemble that perfectly complemented the luxurious vibe of the evening. Her dazzling appearance and commanding aura set the tone for what was to come, leaving the audience spellbound.

The event was an extravagant experience in the form of a fashion parade. It was a night of unparalleled glamour, with Naga Chaitanya closing the show. Mouni's opening performance created an unforgettable, magical evening that redefined fashion and luxury in India. Anaita Shroff Adajania curated the show and styled Mouni’s stunning red carpet look.

The star-studded event also featured appearances from celebrities like Saba Azad, Anaita Shroff Adajania, Shibani Dandekar and others. Mouni’s ravishing looks in her golden outfit were undoubtedly the highlight and the overall grandeur of the show made it one of the most spectacular fashion nights Hyderabad has ever witnessed.