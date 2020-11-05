हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy slays in a black backless avatar, breaks internet with sultry pics!

Fans are now eagerly waiting for her next big film 'Brahmastra' which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. Mouni was last seen in 'Made In China' opposite Rajkummar Rao. 

Mouni Roy slays in a black backless avatar, breaks internet with sultry pics!

New Delhi: Television actress turned movie star Mouni Roy has taken the internet by storm with her recent bunch of pictures. Mouni can be seen slaying in a black backless avatar. She enjoys a massive fanbase on social media with over 15 million followers on Instagram.

Mouni Roy posted these pictures on social media: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Next time a stranger talks to you when you are alone, look at em shocked and whisper, “you can see me???”

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on

Fans are now eagerly waiting for her next big film 'Brahmastra' which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. Mouni was last seen in 'Made In China' opposite Rajkummar Rao. 

'Brahmastra' happens to be the first part of the trilogy, produced by Dharma Productions. The film will hit the screens next year. Mouni, who won a million hearts as 'Naagin' in small screens will be seen playing a negative role in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'. 

 

Tags:
Mouni RoyMouni Roy picsMouni Roy InstagramViral Pics
Next
Story

Neetu Kapoor misses hubby Rishi Kapoor on Karwa Chauth, shares family pic with heartfelt note!
  • 83,64,086Confirmed
  • 1,24,315Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,80,05,784Confirmed
  • 12,24,111Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT38S

Bihar assembly election 2020: PM Modi wrote a letter to Bihar voters