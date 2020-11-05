Mouni Roy slays in a black backless avatar, breaks internet with sultry pics!

New Delhi: Television actress turned movie star Mouni Roy has taken the internet by storm with her recent bunch of pictures. Mouni can be seen slaying in a black backless avatar. She enjoys a massive fanbase on social media with over 15 million followers on Instagram.

Mouni Roy posted these pictures on social media:

Fans are now eagerly waiting for her next big film 'Brahmastra' which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. Mouni was last seen in 'Made In China' opposite Rajkummar Rao.

'Brahmastra' happens to be the first part of the trilogy, produced by Dharma Productions. The film will hit the screens next year. Mouni, who won a million hearts as 'Naagin' in small screens will be seen playing a negative role in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'.