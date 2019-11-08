Mouni Roy's adorable pic with 'Brahmastra' director Ayan Mukerji is unmissable!

New Delhi: Television's popular face turned Bollywood actress Mouni Roy is quite a hit on social media as well. She recently took to Instagram and shared a picture with rumoured boyfriend Ayan Mukerji.

Mouni will be seen playing a negative role for the first time ever in Ayan's 'Brahmastra'. The actress in her caption wrote: “Mythical magical creatures! #BrãhamastrãCálls”

The stunner looked adorable in black leggings and a long shrug while Ayan donned a casual attire. Speculations about Ayan and Mouni dating each other have been doing the rounds for quite some time now.

However, neither of them has spoken about it in public as yet.

Mouni was last seen in 'Made In China' opposite Rajkummar Rao. Next, she will be seen in 'Brahmastra' which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.

The film has been delayed and will hit the screens next year.