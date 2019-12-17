हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy's latest pics in a shimmering gown are not to be missed – Photos

'Brahmastra' happens to be the first part of the trilogy, produced by Dharma Productions.

Mouni Roy&#039;s latest pics in a shimmering gown are not to be missed – Photos

New Delhi: Popular as the 'Naagin' of the small screen, actress Mouni Roy successfully ventured into movies with Akshay Kumar's 'Gold'. The stunning actress will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra', where she plays a negative role.

Mouni Roy is an equally popular celeb on social media as she enjoys a massive 10.6 million followers on her Instagram account. She shared a series of fresh pictures recently and we must say she looks simply stunning in her beige shimmering number.

Check it out here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Her pictures often break the internet the moment she shares new posts on the photo-sharing site.

On the work front, Mouni was last seen in 'Made In China' opposite Rajkummar Rao. Next, she will be seen in 'Brahmastra' which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.

'Brahmastra' happens to be the first part of the trilogy, produced by Dharma Productions. The film will hit the screens next year.

 

