Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy's mesmerising dance on 'Sawaar Lun' song will drive away from morning blues - Watch

The 'Naagin' actress moves like a swan and performs on the steps choreographer by Nikkita Banawalikar, who is a Kathak dancer. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Film and television actress Mouni Roy is a fab dancer and that we all know. But amid lockdown, it had been a while since she posted any of her dance videos for fans. So, finally, she shared one and it is the perfect way to start your morning ritual. 

Mouni can be seen grooving to Sonakshi Sinha and Ranveer Singh's 'Lootera' song 'Sawaar Lun', sung by Monali Thakur. Mouni wrote in the caption: A reading, constant state of mind, dancing constant state of being. Moving to @nikkitakathak s steps always feels so beautiful. THANK YOU!! #ErrydaysDanceDay!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Moving to @nikkitakathak s steps always feels so beautifulTHANK YOU!! #ErrydaysDanceDay!

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on

Mouni has a massive 12.5 million followers on Instagram. 

On the work front, Mouni has 'Brahmastra' lined-up for release. 

Fans are now eagerly waiting for her next big film 'Brahmastra' which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. She was last seen in 'Made In China' opposite Rajkummar Rao. 

'Brahmastra' happens to be the first part of the trilogy, produced by Dharma Productions. The film will hit the screens next year. Mouni, who won a million hearts as 'Naagin' in small screens will be seen playing a negative role in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'. 

 

 

 

