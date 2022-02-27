Mr and Mrs Akhtar's drool-worthy photoshoot, Farhan and Shibani can't keep their hands off each other

New Delhi: Newlyweds Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been sharing happy pictures from their pre-wedding and post-wedding ceremonies on Instagram, giving a glimpse of their new journey together.

On Sunday, Shibani brightened her fans' weekend with even more pictures of 'The Akhtars' and their charming poses. It appears Shibani and Farhan had a post-wedding photoshoot together in which they looked dashing and stunning, needless to say.

While Shibani had donned a shimmery, beige cut-out dress with tied up hair, Farhan looked dapper in a casual white blazer and grey-black T-shirt.

Take a look at their new pictures together:

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, the duo tied the knot in an intimate but lavish wedding in Khandala on February 19.

The daytime wedding was attended by several celebrities including Farah Khan, Rhea Chakraborty, Satish Shah, Ashutosh Gowariker and Ritesh Sidwani. Hrithik Roshan also attended the wedding with his parents, Rakesh and Pinkie Roshan.

The wedding festivities kickstarted on February 17 with a Mehendi ceremony, followed by a wedding on February 19 and a registered marriage on February 21.