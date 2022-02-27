हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Farhan Akthar

Mr and Mrs Akhtar's drool-worthy photoshoot, Farhan and Shibani can't keep their hands off each other

Shibani Dandekar recently shared pictures with hubby Farhan Akhtar from their uber-stylish photoshoot together.

Mr and Mrs Akhtar&#039;s drool-worthy photoshoot, Farhan and Shibani can&#039;t keep their hands off each other
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Newlyweds Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been sharing happy pictures from their pre-wedding and post-wedding ceremonies on Instagram, giving a glimpse of their new journey together. 

On Sunday, Shibani brightened her fans' weekend with even more pictures of 'The Akhtars' and their charming poses. It appears Shibani and Farhan had a post-wedding photoshoot together in which they looked dashing and stunning, needless to say. 

 

While Shibani had donned a shimmery, beige cut-out dress with tied up hair, Farhan looked dapper in a casual white blazer and grey-black T-shirt. 

Take a look at their new pictures together:

 

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, the duo tied the knot in an intimate but lavish wedding in Khandala on February 19.

 

The daytime wedding was attended by several celebrities including Farah Khan, Rhea Chakraborty, Satish Shah, Ashutosh Gowariker and Ritesh Sidwani. Hrithik Roshan also attended the wedding with his parents, Rakesh and Pinkie Roshan.

The wedding festivities kickstarted on February 17 with a Mehendi ceremony, followed by a wedding on February 19 and a registered marriage on February 21. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Farhan AktharShibani DandekarFarhan Akhtar weddingShibani Dandekar wedding
Next
Story

Did you know Urmila Matondkar wore 15 kgs of jewellery for song 'Chamma Chamma'?

Must Watch

PT32M38S

Prime Minister Modi addressed the people through the radio program 'Mann Ki Baat'