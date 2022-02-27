हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Farah Khan

Farah Khan hosts lunch to celebrate Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar's wedding

Being pampered by your loved ones always feels special. Newlyweds Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are truly lucky to have such people in their life.

Farah Khan hosts lunch to celebrate Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar&#039;s wedding
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Being pampered by your loved ones always feels special. Newlyweds Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are truly lucky to have such people in their life.

After producer Ritesh Sidhwani, choreographer Farah Khan invited Farhan and Shibani to her home on Saturday.

ba

Taking to Instagram Story, Shibani thanked Farah for hosting a luncheon for the couple.

"Had the best time! So much love and madness in one room..thank you, Farah. Love you so much," she wrote alongside an image featuring Farah's house decorated with balloons having Farhan and Shibani's initials printed on them.

The particular picture was also shared by Farah, who stated that she had a great time with the newlyweds.

 

"Best afternoon in a very long time," she captioned the post.

For the unversed, Farah is Farhan's cousin. Farah's mother Menaka Irani is the sister of Farhan and sister Zoya Akhtar's mother Honey Irani. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Farah KhanhostslunchNewlywedsFarhan KhanShibani Dandekarpost weddingInstagram postBollywood actors
Next
Story

Tiku Weds Sheru: Avneet Kaur opens up on romancing 27 years older Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Must Watch

PT8M23S

Russia Ukraine War Update: Russia's big claim - so far 821 Ukrainian military bases destroyed