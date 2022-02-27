Shibani Dandekar and I had a crush on Farhan Akhtar, shares Gauahar Khan!

NEW DELHI: Newlyweds Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar got married in an intimate ceremony, in the presence of family and friends in Khandala on Feb 19.

But did you know, the power couple first met on a reality show, I Can Do That, where he was the host and she was a contestant. According to many reports, the duo fell in love with each other during the show.

Yes, you heard that right!

Well, apart from Shibani, there were other contestants too who had a soft corner for Farhan at that time. While talking to Hindustan Times, Gauahar Khan who was also one of the contestants on the show spilled the beans about the complete scenario.

Gauahar shared that during the show, Shibani had a soft corner for the ‘Rock On’ actor.

She further stated, “I don’t know if their love story started then, because I wouldn’t have any idea. But we were all crushing on Farhan at that time. We were all smitten by him, including Shibani and I. I remember we used to talk about how good-looking he was or how amazing a person he was.”

Expressing her happiness over their marriage, she said, “When I got to know about them being together, a couple of years later, I was very happy. They look good together. I think if you are meant to be together, you vibe, and I guess they vibed to a level where today, they are married! They look amazing and happy together.”

Talking about her rapport with the two, she added that she is not in touch with them but she did left a message on their Instagram handles, congratulating the two for getting married.