Mrunal Thakur, Athiya Shetty, Sumeet Vyas dazzle on Day 3 of Lakme Fashion Week 2019

Marking her debut on the ramp, actress Mrunal Thakur on Thursday turned showstopper for the label Aavaran by designer Alka Sharma at the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019, while Athiya Shetty and Sumeet Vyas closed the shows for label Abraham and Thakore and Three by Pallavi Dhyani, respectively.

Mrunal Thakur, Athiya Shetty, Sumeet Vyas dazzle on Day 3 of Lakme Fashion Week 2019

Mumbai: Marking her debut on the ramp, actress Mrunal Thakur on Thursday turned showstopper for the label Aavaran by designer Alka Sharma at the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019, while Athiya Shetty and Sumeet Vyas closed the shows for label Abraham and Thakore and Three by Pallavi Dhyani, respectively.

Mrunal wore a mulberry silk, ivory, gold lehenga with ornate embroidery, teamed by a bandhgala, full sleeve top. She completed her look with a sheer makeup, beachy waves and a maangtika. 

Sharing her experience on the ramp, Mrunal told IANS: "I was very nervous before the show. I didn't do any rehearsal. I was told to just be myself and I did so. Once I was on the runway, I enjoyed the whole experience."

Athiya wore a monochromatic frilled saree in viscose fabric and a matching shirt blouse. She kept her look very natural with open wavy hair and minimalist makeup. "I really like what I'm wearing. It's so comfortable. The whole idea behind the collection being showcased is really inspiring." 

Sumeet was seen strutting on the runway wearing a classic grey 2-button suit, teamed with a white t-shirt and matching trousers. 

Lakme Fashion Week, Mrunal Thakur, Athiya Shetty
