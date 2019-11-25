हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mugdha Godse excited about 'Fauji Calling'

  Actress Mugdha Godse is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film "Fauji Calling", which also features Sharman Joshi.

Mugdha Godse excited about &#039;Fauji Calling&#039;

Mumbai:  Actress Mugdha Godse is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film "Fauji Calling", which also features Sharman Joshi.

Directed by Aaryaan Saxena, the movie will narrate the story of the family of a a soldier who has sacrificed his life in the line of duty.

"It's a very important part in the film which brings a major twist to the plot. I can't reveal much but I am sure the audience will love the part and the movie," Mugdha said.

"Fauji Calling" is being produced by Ovez Productions, Causeway Media Network Pvt Ltd and Running Horses Studio Pvt Ltd.

Actors Bidita Bag, Zarina Wahab and Ranjha Vikram Singh also play pivotal roles in the film.

