Mumbai made Sushant Singh Rajput, why is Bihar so concerned now? asks Sanjay Raut, explains Aaditya Thackeray's tweet

New Delhi: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, in an exclusive chat with Zee News, has alleged politics in handing over Sushant Singh Rajput's case to the CBI. The Centre approved of a CBI inquiry in the actor's death case after a recommendation from the Bihar government while the Mumbai Police was still investigating the matter.

Of which, Raut said, "This is politics of pressure under the pretext of CBI."

He said that despite the CBI probe, Mumbai Police will continue with its investigation.

"People can say whatever they want to. Mumbai Police has a reputation across the world. There was no laxity from its side in investigating the case. As it is a high-profile case, the department investigated it carefully in every direction," the senior Sena leader added.

Meanwhile, Raut also questioned the Bihar government's move in the case and said, "Mumbai gave Sushant all the fame. He was a Mumbaikar. Why is Bihar so concerned?"

Of cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray's explanation of reports claiming his alleged involvement in Sushant's death case, Raut said that it wasn't a wrong step by him as people had flooded social media with questions.

Aaditya broke his silence on allegations of his involvement in the case and dismissed all the reports calling it 'dirty politics'. Calling the allegations against him as 'baseless', the minister said he is unnecessarily being targeted by opposition parties. He said if anyone has evidence of any charges, then it should be handed over to Maharashtra Police as they are investigating the matter.

He also said that the Maharashtra government's law department will submit its report before the Supreme Court in a couple of days time. The apex court, while hearing Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty's plea to transfer Patna FIR to Mumbai on Wednesday, has asked the Maharashtra government to place all the investigation steps taken in the case before it.