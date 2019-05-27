Mumbai's dance group 'The Kings' lauded in 'America's Got Talent'

Los Angeles: Just days after The Kings won "World Of Dance", another dance group called V.Unbeatable from Mumbai got a standing ovation from the judges of the reality show "America's Got Talent".

Gabrielle Union, Howie Mandel, Julianne Hough and Simon Cowell stood up in awe and appreciation of the group in the audition round for the popular show.

The group danced to the Bollywood number "Malhaari" from the Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer "Bajirao Mastani".

The show's official page on Facebook and Instagram shared the video of V.Unbeatable's performance and captioned it: "There's a reason their name is V.Unbeatable! See for yourself on the season premiere of 'America's Got Talent'."

The troupe comprises 28 members aged between 12-27. They chanted 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' in unison before starting their sequence, which included jaw-dropping flips and electrifying dance moves.

Before their performance, the dance group was asked what's it is like to stay in Mumbai.

One of the members said: "Life in Mumbai is very hard... the life in slums."

"Many members of our group live in slums The slums are very crowded, dirty and they don't get proper electricity. Often seven to 10 people are staying in one room. It is very challenging to survive there.

"Each day we pray for a better life but in slums, there is very little opportunity for us."

Dance gives them an opportunity to forget their tensions.

"For the past two weeks we are not able to sleep. This opportunity could change our lives and everyone wants to succeed and give back to their families. We used to see 'America's Got Talent' on YouTube. We were like 'Can we go here someday?' We were just dreaming about it and today we are here. It's our dream come true," said the member.

When Union asked what do they want to do if they win the show, they said: "We want the world to know who V. Unbeatable are."