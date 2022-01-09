Mush alert! Katrina Kaif shares loved-up photo with Vicky Kaushal on one month wedding anniversary

New Delhi: It has been one month since Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in a fairytale wedding ceremony at Six Senses Fort, Barwara, Sawai Madhopur. The ‘Tiger 3’ actress cannot keep calm and celebrated her one month of marital bliss with a mushy photo of herself with hubby Vicky. In the picture, Vicky is hugging Kat, and both of them are all smiles.

“Happppyyyyy one month my heart,” Katrina captioned her photo.

Actress Neha Dhupia, who attended VicKat’s wedding with hubby Angad Bedi commented, “Happy, happy, happy our gorgeous couple we love you”. Alia Bhatt also liked Katrina’s post.

Earlier, Vicky Kaushal had shared a photo of himself with Katrina from their first Christmas together. “Meri Christmas,” ‘Sardar Udham’ actor had captioned his post.

Both Vicky and Katrina had remained tight-lipped when they were dating each other. The two had however sent the fans into a tizzy by sharing their photographs from wedding festivities.

Sharing their first photos from their wedding, Katrina and Vicky shared identical post that read, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together”.

On the work front, Katrina will next be seen in ‘Tiger 3’ opposite Salman Khan. The actress also has Gurmmeet Singh’s ‘Phone Bhoot’ in which she will share screen for the first time with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Kat also has Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Ley Zaraa’ along with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in the pipeline.

Whereas Vicky Kaushal also has his kitty full. He has Meghna Gulzar’s ‘Sam Bahadur’, Laxman Utekar’s ‘Luka Chuppi 2’ along with Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Dhar’s ‘The Immortal Ashwatthama’.