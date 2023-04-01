topStoriesenglish2590322
Music Composes Sachin-Jigar Celebrate 12 Years Of Their Party Anthem 'Char Baj Gaye'

The talented duo celebrates 12 years of their album F.A.L.T.U. The film was directed by Remo D’souza and had around 11 songs.

New Delhi: Music composer duo Sachin-Jigar have created music for popular soundtracks for films like Saibo, Apna Bana Le, Bezubaan, Jeena Jeena & Dance Basanti. The talented duo celebrates 12 years of their album F.A.L.T.U. The film was directed by Remo D’souza and had around 11 songs. The film had popular songs like Chaar Baj Gaye, Fully Faltu, Bhoot Aaya, and Awaaz. Chaar Baj Gaye turned out to be one of the most popular tracks which plays at every party.

Talking about the album Sachin-Jigar said, “ F.A.L.T.U will always be an album that will always hold a special place in our hearts. When we created Chaar Baj Gaye we knew it would be a hit but we never knew this song would be popular even 12 years after its release. Even during our live performances, we still get requests to perform this very reassuring song.”

Music Composer Sachin and Jigar are currently working on an untitled film with Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, a web show Saas Bahu aur Flamingo, and a few untitled projects.

