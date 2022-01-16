‘My love, I am so proud of you,’ write Anushka Sharma after Virat Kohli steps down as Captain

New Delhi: Cricket Virat Kohli announced his resignation as team India’s Test captain on Saturday (January 15), leaving his fans heartbroken. The cricketer, who led team India for seven years, has been garnering love from the cricket fraternity and Bollywood celebrities. Now his wife, actress Anushka Sharma has penned a long appreciation post for her husband where she states, “I am very proud of your growth as the captain of the Indian National Cricket team & what achievements the team had under your leadership. But I’m more proud of the growth you achieved within you”.

Reminiscing about being with Virat when he was offered captaincy and MS Dhoni’s joke, Anushka wrote, “I remember the day in 2014 when you told me that you have been made the captain as MS had decided to retire from test cricket.

I remember MS, you & I having a chat later that day & him joking about how quickly your beard will start turning grey. We all had a good laugh about it. Since that day, I’ve seen more than just your beard turning grey. I’ve seen growth. Immense growth. Around you & within you. And yes, I am very proud of your growth as the captain of the Indian National Cricket team & what achievements the team had under your leadership. But I’m more proud of the growth you achieved within you”.

Opening up about various challenges faced by her husband, the ‘Philuri’ actress shared, “In 2014 we were so young & naive. Thinking that just good intentions, positive drive & motives can take you ahead in life. They definitely do but, not without challenges. A lot of these challenges that you faced were not always on the field. But then, this is life right? It tests you in places where you least expect it to but where you need it the most. And my love, I am so proud of you for not letting anything come in the way of your good intentions”.

Admiring Kohli’s dedication towards the game, she continued, “ou led by example & gave winning on field every ounce of your energy to the extent that after some losses I’ve sat next to you with tears in your eyes, while you wondered if there's still something more you could have done. This is who you are & this is what you expected from everyone. You've been unconventional & straightforward. Pretence is your foe & this is what makes you great in my eyes & the eyes of your admirers”.

The actress also wrote about the kind of person Virat is and concluded her long note by saying that their one year old daughter Vamika would be really proud of her daddy.

“You held on to nothing with greed, not even this position & I know that. Because when one holds on to something so tightly they limit themselves & you, my love, are limitless. Our daughter will see the learning of these 7 years in the father that you are to her. You did good,” wrote Anushka Sharma.