Amitabh Bachchan Shares Why He Meets His Fans Barefoot On Sundays

In a career that spans over five decades, actor Amitabh Bachchan has carved a special place in the hearts of his fans. With a remarkable filmography that spans over 200 movies, Big B continues to thrive, defying the limitations of age. His global popularity knows no bounds, as fans from all corners of the world still flock to his residence, Jalsa, every Sunday in hopes of catching a glimpse of their beloved actor. In a heart-warming display of his dedication to his fans, the actor has maintained a tradition of meeting and greeting them for nearly four decades, solidifying the unique bond he shares with his fans.

During these encounters, the actor adheres to an additional ritual — he always remains barefoot while interacting with his fans on Sundays. The reason behind this intriguing choice has finally been revealed by the actor himself.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Big B shared a photograph of his customary “meet and greet” session, where he stands barefoot outside his residence, graciously waving to his fans. In the caption, Bachchan expressed that his well-wishers are akin to a “temple” for him, elucidating the profound respect and reverence he holds for his loyal supporters.

"… they ask me somewhat contentiously .. ‘who goes out to meet fans bare feet’? I tell them: ‘I do .. you go to the temple bare feet .. my well-wishers on Sunday are my temple’ !! You got a problem with that !!!", he wrote.

His answer indeed won the hearts of his fans who took to the comment section and praised him. His granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda also dropped a heart emoji in the comments.

One user expressed, "Blessed...are both..the worshippers and HE who they worship!"

Another user admired Bachchan’s choice of words and praised his tradition of entering barefoot to greet his devoted fans. “I find this gesture humane..utterly giving and respectful. Humility and respect never let's one down. Great going. Respect. God bless,” wrote the user.

Agreeing with the sentiment, another user commented, "Perfectly right ! Gesture of reverential respect for loyal, ardent Fans.”

Work Front

Amitabh Bachchan, who was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya's “Uunchai,” is presently working on Nag Ashwin's “Project K.” Recently, he sustained an injury while shooting the film and was on rest. However, he is back on the sets and has also resumed work on Ribhu Dasgupta's “Section 84.”