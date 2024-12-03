Naga Chaitanya Opens Up About His Lavish Yet Intimate Wedding with Sobhita Dhulipala

Mumbai: Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are all set to tie the knot in just a few days, with wedding festivities already underway. The excited groom-to-be recently shared details about their upcoming nuptials, blending grandeur with intimacy, in an exclusive chat with Zoom.

Chaitanya revealed that the wedding will take place at Annapurna Studios, a location deeply sentimental to his family. “The wedding is happening in Annapurna Studios, a very special and sentimental venue for the family, which makes it even more important that all the arrangements flow well and are memorable for everyone,” he shared, adding that the planning has brought a mix of excitement and healthy nervousness.

Speaking about the nature of the ceremony, Chaitanya said, “It’s going to be an elaborate and lavish wedding in terms of the rituals that we are going to follow. It’s a very intimate guest list with only immediate family and friends.” This blend of rich traditions and a close-knit atmosphere is set to make the event unforgettable.

The couple got engaged on August 8, 2024, sharing heartwarming pictures from the ceremony on social media, which quickly went viral. Fans were overjoyed at the news, calling the couple a perfect match.

Chaitanya’s marriage to Sobhita marks a new chapter in his life after his previous marriage to Samantha Ruth Prabhu ended in divorce after four years. With excitement and optimism, this wedding symbolises a fresh beginning for the actor and his bride-to-be.

Fans eagerly await glimpses of the wedding festivities, expecting a blend of traditional elegance and personal touches that reflect the couple’s unique journey.