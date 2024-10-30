Advertisement
NAGA CHAITANYA

Nagarjuna Introduces Bahu-To-Be Sobhita Dhulipala To Chiranjeevi, Netizens Troll Naga Chaitanya Brutally

Naga Chaitanya once again faces trolling as his father Nagarjuna introduces his soon-to-be wife to Chiranjeevi.

 

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Oct 30, 2024, 01:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Nagarjuna Introduces Bahu-To-Be Sobhita Dhulipala To Chiranjeevi, Netizens Troll Naga Chaitanya Brutally Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Nagarjuna seems to be very happy with his son Naga Chaitanya finding love all over again in Made In Heaven actress Sobhita Dhulipala. Recently a video of the actor has been going viral where he is seen introducing his soon-to-be daughter-in-law to actor Chiranjeevi. Sobhita very graciously greeted the south star while standing along with her husband-, Naga Chaitanya. As the video has been going viral, Samantha Ruth Prabhu fans and netizens are strongly slamming Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya for losing a diamond-like Sam over Sobhita.

Check out the post of Nagarjuna intruding Naga Chaitanya's soon-to-be wife Sobhita Dhulipala to actor Chiranjeevi.

In the video, netizens are expressing their anger over Chay and calling him a cheater for cheating Sam over Sobhita. Indeed the fans are disheartened to see Chay move on and cannot get over the fact that Sam and Chay have moved on mutually and they both have the right to live their lives on their terms.

Sobhita Dhulipala too faced a lot of brunt but the actress chose to stay away from the negativity and is right now enjoying all the pre-wedding rituals. Sobhita and Chay are all set to get married after their secret engagement.

 

