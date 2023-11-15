Nana Patekar Slaps Fan For Taking Selfie With Him During Film Shoot In Varanasi, Video Goes Viral

NEW DELHI: Veteran actor Nana Patekar has hit the headlines again, years after he was named in the MeToo movement in 2018 by actress Tanushree Dutta. The actor has been caught on the camera smacking a fan who tried taking a selfie with him. A video of the incident has gone viral on the internet and not gone down well with the netizens, who are now bashing the actor for his action.



The 10-second viral video is of the route leading to Dashashwamedh Ghat where Nana Patekar is shooting for his next film. The actor is seen dressed up in a brown blazer and a hat, shooting for a project on the streets of Varanasi.

The video shared on Instagram and Reddit shows the veteran actor surrounded by a group of people on a film set. A man in a dark blue tee and red stole on his shoulder approaches the actor from behind, with a phone held out to take a selfie with him.



As soon as Nana notices him clicking his photo, he reacts by hitting him on his head with visible force. As the man stumbles forward after being hit by Nana, he is grabbed by another man from the neck, presumably a security official of the actor, and dragged away from the spot.

"Poor kid,' reacted a social media user.



"That was too hard," wrote another.



Nana Patekar was last seen in Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Vaccine War'. The film marked his first theatrical release since Rajinikanth-starrer 'Kaala', where he was seen as an antagonist. He will soon make his OTT debut with 'Laal Batti', a political thriller directed by Prakash Jha.



A few days ago, Nana Patekar shared pictures on Instagram announcing his next film 'Journey'. The film will be directed by 'Gadar' fame Anil Sharma, and will also star actor Utkarsh Sharma.

In 2018, Nana Patekar was accused of sexual misconduct by actress Tanushree Dutta. An FIR was filed against him in 2018, but the investigation ended a year later after the Oshiwara police suggested that complaints against him could have been malicious in intent. Tanushree in her complaint had alleged that Nana touched her inappropriately while filming an item song on the sets of 'Horn OK Pleassss' in 2008.



Nana Patekar is known for his films like 'Khamoshi', 'Krantiveer', 'Ab Take Chhappan', 'Tirangaa', 'Yeshwant', 'Welcome', and many others.

