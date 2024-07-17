Natasa Stankovic Leaves The City With Son Amid Divorce Rumours With Hardik Pandya

New Delhi: Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya's divorce news has been making headlines ever since the actress dropped the cricketer's surname from her name on her social media platform. Once again Natasa and Hardik are grabbing attention as the actress was spotted leaving the city with her son Agastya Pandya. Natasa was papped at the airport along with her son and she even happily posed and waved for the paparazzi. It is claimed that Natasa is heading her home in Serbia along with her son and she goes every year.

Natasa and Hardik's divorce news ignited after she refrained from commenting on India's World Cup win and this move by her only proved that all is not well between the couple.

Watch the video of Natasa Stankovic leaving the city along with son amid divorce news with Hardik Pandya

Natasa goes cryptic amid the news of her divorce from Hardik Pandya.

Natasa who is choosing to make indirect comments and statements recently spoke about people who will soon make judgments. Many claimed this was her reaction to being trolled and called names such as gold diggers and more ahead of her divorce rumours. Just a few days ago Natasa even posted a video and spoke about God's plan over the removal of something in life." Just a gentle reminder from me to you again, God did not remove the Red Sea, He simply parted it. Which means, he won’t remove a problem from your life, he will simply make a way through it".

Hardik Pandya had appeared with his family sans Natasa at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchaht's wedding and this hinted all is not well between them.