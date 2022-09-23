National Cinema Day: 'Munna Bhai' to 'Sanju', here are five Rajkumar Hirani movies you MUST watch

New Delhi: Rajumar Hirani is one of the most talented filmmakers in the Hindi film industry. The director has, in the last two decades, made some of the most remarkable movies. Today, when the entire nation is celebrating National Cinema Day after it was postponed by a week from September 16, it is all the more apt to celebrate one of the best and most acclaimed directors that India is lucky to have.

Here are top 5 films that Rajkumar Hirani has blessed us with:

3 Idiots

A fantastic movie that was much ahead of its time is '3 Idiots'. The film directed by Rajkummar Hirani spoke of and emphasised circumstances that have always existed but have never received much attention. Everything about the movie was amazing, from the characters to the plot to the music. The audience's feelings throughout the movie were like a roller coaster, going from depressed to joyful in a matter of seconds. Without a question, this is Rajkumar Hirani's most successful project to date. The movie did well at the box office, but it also has remained a favourite among viewers to this day.

PK

Rajkumar Hirani demonstrated his unmatched talent as a director with the Aamir Khan-starring film PK, changing the way one views the world, other people, and their own life. His new viewpoint on issues that were present but never acknowledged has altered how we view movies. His movies, such as PK, have served as eye openers and teaching tools.

Munna Bhai MBBS and Lage Raho Munna Bhai

Both Munna Bhai MBBS and Lage Raho Munna Bhai, starring Sanjay Dutt, have touched the hearts of the audience with their epic storylines of a thug son who pretends to be a doctor to impress his parents. This Rajkumar Hirani-directed film contains both comedic and dramatic moments. Despite the fact that the movie was released two decades ago, famously endearing characters like Munnabhai and Circuit continue to live on in the hearts of viewers.

Sanju

The rollercoaster of Sanjay Dutt’s life journey was brought into the eyes of the world. Ranbir Kapoor and Rajkumar Hirani both performed a fantastic job of accurately portraying every facet of Sanjay Dutt's life.